Hollywood Remembers Stan Lee

Hollywood today is staggered by the passing of the legendary Stan Lee.Lee was rushed to […]

Hollywood today is staggered by the passing of the legendary Stan Lee.

Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee has recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including a bout of pneumonia. He was 95 years old.

Born Stanley Martin Lieber, Lee began working in comics in 1939, back when Marvel Comics was still Timely Comics but rose to prominence in the 1960s. He collaborated with Jack Kirby to create the Fantastic Four and birth the Marvel Universe as we know it, and with Steve Ditko to create Spider-Man and redefine what a superhero could be. From there, he helped create some of the most popular comic book, TV, a film characters ever, including the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil.

Lee’s wife of 70 years, Joan, died in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, JC.

Stars and creators from across the entertainment industry are mourning the loss and taking a moment to remember Stan Lee’s legacy.

