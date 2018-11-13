Hollywood Remembers Stan Lee

Hollywood today is staggered by the passing of the legendary Stan Lee.

Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center from his home in Hollywood Hills early Monday morning. He died at the hospital later the same day. No cause of death has been named as of yet, but Lee has recently been stricken with a number of illnesses, including a bout of pneumonia. He was 95 years old.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Born Stanley Martin Lieber, Lee began working in comics in 1939, back when Marvel Comics was still Timely Comics but rose to prominence in the 1960s. He collaborated with Jack Kirby to create the Fantastic Four and birth the Marvel Universe as we know it, and with Steve Ditko to create Spider-Man and redefine what a superhero could be. From there, he helped create some of the most popular comic book, TV, a film characters ever, including the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, and Daredevil.

Lee’s wife of 70 years, Joan, died in 2017. He is survived by his daughter, JC.

Stars and creators from across the entertainment industry are mourning the loss and taking a moment to remember Stan Lee’s legacy.

Alex Winter

Chris Miller and Phil Lord

He was as inspiring and encouraging in person as he was in the pages of his comics. A life well lived, affected so many so positively. Excelsior RIP https://t.co/f0fu0EaSR9 — Chris Miller (@chrizmillr) November 12, 2018

Deborah Ann Woll

RIP to the great @TheRealStanLee . What a wonderful gift you have given us in the characters you’ve created and the love and passion you had for your fans. Thank you. #Excelsior pic.twitter.com/D5hxBNWMfU — Deborah Ann Woll (@DeborahAnnWoll) November 12, 2018

Seth Rogen

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

Candice Patton

A lovely human and a visionary whose work will live forever.

RIP @TheRealStanLee ! — Candice Patton (@candicepatton) November 12, 2018

Larry King

We lost a real-life superhero today. Stan Lee was a visionary, who elevated imaginations across the globe. I’m grateful for the time I got to spend with him. Rest peacefully, Stan. pic.twitter.com/Ie2S18y0A0 — Larry King (@kingsthings) November 12, 2018

Jamie Lee Curtis

Thank you Stan Lee. For your service in protecting our freedom and for your creativity and imagination! You were and will always be a SUPER HERO! pic.twitter.com/d1qpuImyzQ — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) November 12, 2018

Bear McCreary

Thank you, Stan Lee. I was tempted to score your @AgentsofSHIELD cameo with a triumphant brass fanfare, to celebrate your undeniable mark on popular culture. Alas, the needs of the scene’s drama prevailed, but the gratitude remains.https://t.co/wnIDSm3kwU #RIPStanLee — Bear McCreary ?? (@bearmccreary) November 12, 2018

Robot Chicken

TMZ is reporting that Stan Lee has died at age 95. Feeling enormous sadness right now. He meant so much to so many, it’s almost hard to find the words to put it in proper perspective. RIP Stan the Man. — Robot Chicken (@cyborgturkey) November 12, 2018

Mark Hamill