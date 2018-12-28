Stan Lee Wields Infinity Gauntlet In Custom Funko Pop! Figure

The genius behind Marvel Comics has been given an Infinity Gauntlet thanks to a custom Stan Lee Pop! figure.

The custom Pop! figure is not available in stores however it is selling on eBay. According to a listing from its builder, the Pop! figure is valuing at about $95 and there are 10 more available after 11 have already sold. The figure sees Lee holding the iconic weapon wielded by Thanos, containing all six Infinity Stones, with a label matching the logo of the Infinity Gauntlet six-issue comic series. The glove wielded by this particular figure seems to be pulled from the Avengers: Infinity War figure based on Thanos with the same gauntlet.

Check out the awesome custom Stan Lee with the Infinity Gauntlet Pop! figure below.

The figure arrives shortly after Lee passed away at the age of 95. Prior to his passing, Lee recorded a message to describe how grateful he is for his fans which was posted to Twitter.

“It’s an equal love fest because I love my fans,” Lee said. “I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night, I’m sitting here and I’m thinking, ‘What’s it all about?’ You know? And then I get a letter from a fan and I read something or I see something or I remember something, and I realize it’s so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you. That’s the reason I care so much about the fans, because they just, they make me feel so great. It’s something, if you think about it. There is something wonderful about it, about somebody caring about you as I care about them, and we’ve never met, who may live in another part of the world! But they care and you have something in common and occasionally you contact each other. This business of fans I think is terrific and I love them all.”

Is this your favorite Pop! figure and a great way to honor the legacy of Stan Lee and his Marvel Comics creations? Share your thoughts in the comment section — and if you’re going to try to get one, good luck in the bidding process!