Petition for Stan Lee Memorial Statue in New York City Gains Steam Online

There’s no denying the late Stan Lee had a profound impact on the majority of comic book characters that continue their stories within the pages of various Marvel Comics today. In the wake of his passing last November, fans have started campaigning online in an attempt to get the City of New York to commission a memorial statue for the late comic publisher.

A group of dedicated fans have started a Change.org petition in hopes of getting the attention of some of the city’s movers and shakers. Born in Manhattan on December 28, 1922, New York City served as the home of Lee and his wife Joan until their move to Los Angeles in the early 1980s. As of this writing, the petition has just over 40,000 signatures on the online petition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m starting this petition,” petition starter David Gourlay says on the petition’s page. “Because I have enjoyed and respected his work, like many others over the years, and think a statue in his honour would be right for keeping his memory alive.”

Lee passed away November 12th at the age of 95, just over after his wife Joan passed away due to complications from a stroke. The couple were married for 69 years and are survived by their daughter J.C. Since his passing, virtually any and all Marvel properties have paid tribute to the character. His last on-screen cameo came during Avengers: Endgame and the late publisher was honored as recently as last night’s season premiere of Agents of SHIELD.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

Who’s your favorite creation of Lee’s? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on the IT CHAPTER TWO trailer and do a deep dive into all the movies coming out this summer! After Avengers: Endgame is there any movie worth seeing? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!