POW! Entertainment Reveals Who Is in Charge of Stan Lee’s Social Media Accounts

To say that there has been a lot of questions about the well-being of legendary comic creator Stan Lee would be an understatement. From legal issues, to allegations of elder abuse, to restraining orders filed against his former business manager, there has been a lot to unpack about Lee’s situation. Now, it appears that the question of who is really behind his social media accounts has finally be answered.

In a statement released today, POW! Entertainment revealed that they, along with Stan Lee himself, are now behind all of the Spider-Man co-creator’s social media accounts, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter — and also revealed that Lee hasn’t been in charge of his own Twitter account for the past few months. Someone else has.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“To help Stan continue the tradition started with Stan’s Soapbox, POW!’s social media team created and has for years solely managed therealstanlee Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts, as well as the Facebook page realstanlee, with Stan’s participation and approval,” the statement reads. “But, recently access and management of the Twitter account was temporarily out of our (and Stan’s) control. The situation has now been rectified. Stan Lee‘s social media accounts are once again being exclusively managed by POW! with Stan’s participation.”

Back in May, a post to Lee’s official Twitter account indicated that he had written his first real tweet for himself. It was then followed up with a tweet that someone had “hijacked” his other social media accounts, appealing to fans to help him get his accounts back. However, despite posts featuring videos of Lee addressing his followers, many fans began to question whether Lee was really operating the account with many suspecting that Keya Morgan, his then-business manager, was behind things — a concern that became a little sharper when the account was suddenly scrubbed of most of its followers save for Morgan and a few major geek-sphere celebrities.

Then, on June 10th, a video was posted to the account of Lee declaring Morgan to be his “only partner and business manager” and went silent until POW!’s statement today — timing curious considering that Morgan was arrested on suspicion of filing a false report with the Los Angeles Police Department just a few days later while a restraining order against Morgan was filed on behalf of Lee as well. Today’s statement from POW! somewhat addresses those posts as well as others made during the roughly two-month time frame in question, stating that the posts were “falsely presented”.

“Unlike certain recent statements that were falsely presented in Stan’s voice, we want to assure you of our promise to be completely transparent and honest with you, the fans,” the statement said. “POW! would never want to break your trust or put you in a position where you are unsure of Stan’s participation in his social media.”

The statement also noted that the “questionable” tweets would remain on the account for now for undisclosed reasons. Considering that a second restraining order has been filed against Morgan — the first was dismissed as it was filed by parties not representing Lee — it’s likely the tweets remain in connection to claims in the filing.

Today’s statement comes just days after Lee officially dismissed his $1 billion lawsuit against POW! The Marvel creator had originally felt that he was conned into signing over the rights to his name and likeness, however POW! called this suit into question when reports came around stating that Lee was the victim of elder abuse, and others were making business decisions for him. Now, it seems that things have been worked out.

“The whole thing has been confusing to everyone, including myself and the fans, but I am now happy to be surrounded by those who want the best for me,” Lee said about the dismissal in a statement. “I am thrilled to put the lawsuit behind me, get back to business with my friends and colleagues at POW! and launch the next wave of amazing characters and stories.”

What do you think about this latest development in Lee’s situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.