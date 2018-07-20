Stan Lee Hates Missing San Diego Comic-Con, Sends Regards To Fans

Marvel legend Stan Lee has taken a break from the convention circuit this year and now that San Diego Comic-Con is well underway, the former House of Ideas publisher “hates” not being there. Taking to Twitter in a quick video, Stan wished fans at SDCC 2018 a good time.

“I just want to say hello to all the fans at San Diego,” Lee said in the short video. “I think this is one of the first San Diego cons I have missed in, I don’t know how many years and I hate not being there.”

“But luckily I think you people can manage to have a reasonably good time without me. But anyway, my best regards to all of you and honestly, I wish I were there with you.”

The Spider-Man creator has been the subject of alleged elder abuse over the past several months, prompting he and his team to upload a video statement earlier this month to talk about the situation.

“Hey heroes, this is Stan Lee, I hope you haven’t forgotten me. You better not have forgotten me! It’s been awhile since I’ve done a soapbox. It’s taken me awhile to get used to being 79 years old. I found 78, that was easy; 79 is getting a little tougher. But I figure no sacrifice is too great for my fans, so I want to start reaching out again. We’ve been together for so many generations, I don’t want that to stop. I don’t consider you as fans, I consider you as close, close friends. I’d like to feel like you consider me the same way.

So let’s think of it that we have that relationship: I’m your friend, your my friend, and we’re not going to let anything come between that arrangement. And that’s all I really wanted to say, for my first in a new series of videos. So that’s it; I’m warning you I’m back again, with new energy, with new care, with new things to say, and with new [inaudible] of the fact that I love my fans, and they are the greatest people in the world, and I would do anything for them. Excelsior!”

