Stan Lee Trends As Twitter Users Remember the Celebrity Deaths That Hit Them the Hardest

Well over a year after his death, Stan Lee's words – in the form of written columns and interview clips – began circulating online due to the ongoing protests around the world. Fast forward a few days and the late Marvel Comics icon has become a worldwide trending topic on Twitter due to a now-viral question. Monday evening, Twitter user @B_oySix posed a question asking fellow tweeters which celebrity deaths hit them the hardest during their lifetime, and Lee is one of those celebs named most.
What celebrity death, in your lifetime, hit you the hardest?— Adina Howard 💋 (@B_oySix) June 9, 2020
Lee passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 95, spurring tributes from those involved in all facets of pop culture. Filmmaker Kevin Smith has since posted a lengthy story of how he first met the comics legend.
"I KNOW THE DAY I MET STAN LEE! Quarantine-cleaning my office and I uncovered a cache of golden mementos from the start of my career. This is a set of sides from MALLRATS - the miniature copies of the script pages production uses daily when making a movie. These are the sides from the day we shot the scenes with @therealstanlee, and that was the first time I met Stan. And since these sides have the date on them, I know that I met my mentor and future friend on March 15, 1995," Smith said on Instagram.
He added, "We watched the previous day’s dailies at 2:30, before Stan arrived, and then producer Jim Jacks introduced me to Stan in front of the fake comic book store, Comic-Toast. He was sweet, funny, and everything I hoped he’d be. I recall Jim pulling me aside to say 'Remember: He’s 70, so be careful with him. He’s an old man and could die at any minute.' Stan lived to be 95. Over 20 years after he shot his cameo in Mallrats, Stan filmed one of his many @marvelstudios cameos for the movie @captainmarvelofficial. In that cameo, Stan was preparing for his Mallrats cameo. That’s some Marvelous Meta! Meeting Stan Lee enriched my life - and now I know the exact date that it happened."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Stan Lee:
Changing the World
One thing you would change about the world?
Stan Lee: " I'd make people not hate each other because of their religion, because of their nationality, because of any stupid reason. If we can abolish hatred, we live on this gorgeous planet." pic.twitter.com/lxHzUWSkCL— Sílvia (@JustMe_Silvia) June 9, 2020
The Greatest Ever
Stan Lee is trending. RIP to the GOAT.
A reminder that the X-Men were created as an allegory for the Civil Rights movement. Professor X is MLK and Magneto is Malcolm X. This is not a theory. He went on record to confirm this.
Comic books are political at their core. pic.twitter.com/UtCG7KHXSm— Andrés Muñoz 🇺🇸🇩🇴 (@BeersWithAndres) June 9, 2020
Live on Forever
People are discussing which Celebrity Death's hurt them most on Twitter, and Stan Lee is trending for that very reason
And it's hard not to agree, he gave us so much, but he will live on forever due to it in spirit. pic.twitter.com/joNyTDQSvI— TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 9, 2020
Stan's Soapbox
With Stan Lee trending, I think it’s an appropriate time to share this opinion piece Stan wrote up in 1968, which only seems more relevant now. pic.twitter.com/gRvJVX4JMx— White Widow Super 🧀 (@WillLickboi) June 9, 2020
More Soapboxes
I see Stan Lee is trending. ❤️
I thought now is a good time as any to appreciate Stan’s Soapbox articles he wrote between 1965 & 2001 at the back of every comic. That one on the bottom right is powerful stuff, and he wrote it in 1968!!!#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/SYJzGxUyII— claire. (@blissfulfiction) June 9, 2020
Humble
Since “Stan Lee” is trending I want to share one of my favorite quotes from him 😊.— Daily Spider-Man Unlimited (@EARTH_751263) June 9, 2020
R.I.P 🙏😢 pic.twitter.com/WdYnNwnPLw
Expose Racism
Stan Lee is trending on Twitter now. He's a great quote from the great Stan Lee. #stanlee #stanleequotes #marvel #avengers #excelsior pic.twitter.com/tMVPVN9j02— Frank James Bailey (@FrankJBailey) June 9, 2020
Thanks Internet
Alright Stan Lee is trending and I'm crying now thank you internet— Toaster (@Narutoaster385) June 9, 2020
Excelsior!
Stan Lee’s cameo in Avengers: Age of Utron was the best one. 🤖 pic.twitter.com/8PTiROEIYz— Doom Looms in June (@KWilsonHunte) June 9, 2020
Heartache
Watching and reading all these Stan Lee tweets is making my heart ache even more I miss this beautiful soul along with Mac so much everyday 💔 https://t.co/Ctq2h0B8fj— Anastasiia🦋 (@anastasiiaa831) June 9, 2020
