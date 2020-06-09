Stan Lee Trends As Twitter Users Remember the Celebrity Deaths That Hit Them the Hardest

Well over a year after his death, Stan Lee's words – in the form of written columns and interview clips – began circulating online due to the ongoing protests around the world. Fast forward a few days and the late Marvel Comics icon has become a worldwide trending topic on Twitter due to a now-viral question. Monday evening, Twitter user @B_oySix posed a question asking fellow tweeters which celebrity deaths hit them the hardest during their lifetime, and Lee is one of those celebs named most.

What celebrity death, in your lifetime, hit you the hardest? — Adina Howard 💋 (@B_oySix) June 9, 2020

Lee passed away on November 12, 2020 at the age of 95, spurring tributes from those involved in all facets of pop culture. Filmmaker Kevin Smith has since posted a lengthy story of how he first met the comics legend.

"I KNOW THE DAY I MET STAN LEE! Quarantine-cleaning my office and I uncovered a cache of golden mementos from the start of my career. This is a set of sides from MALLRATS - the miniature copies of the script pages production uses daily when making a movie. These are the sides from the day we shot the scenes with @therealstanlee, and that was the first time I met Stan. And since these sides have the date on them, I know that I met my mentor and future friend on March 15, 1995," Smith said on Instagram.

He added, "We watched the previous day’s dailies at 2:30, before Stan arrived, and then producer Jim Jacks introduced me to Stan in front of the fake comic book store, Comic-Toast. He was sweet, funny, and everything I hoped he’d be. I recall Jim pulling me aside to say 'Remember: He’s 70, so be careful with him. He’s an old man and could die at any minute.' Stan lived to be 95. Over 20 years after he shot his cameo in Mallrats, Stan filmed one of his many @marvelstudios cameos for the movie @captainmarvelofficial. In that cameo, Stan was preparing for his Mallrats cameo. That’s some Marvelous Meta! Meeting Stan Lee enriched my life - and now I know the exact date that it happened."

