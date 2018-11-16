POW! Entertainment Announces Stan Lee Memorial Project

POW! Entertainment, the production company co-founded by Marvel Comics visionary Stan Lee, has announced plans for a memorial project paying tribute to the late comic book creator.

A Statement from Stan Lee’s POW! Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/VjTA3Xn7qX — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 16, 2018

“We at Stan Lee‘s POW! Entertainment are working on putting together a tribute befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture. The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come,” POW! said in a statement released through Lee’s Twitter account.

POW! has since established a tribute wall on therealstanlee.com where fans are encouraged to share “thoughts, prayers and messages of support.”

True believers can add to Lee’s memorial wall by sharing their tributes and memories of the Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator with the hashtags #RIPStanLee, #StanLee, #Excelsior, and #StanForever.

Followers are instructed to keep an eye out for Lee’s social media accounts across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, where POW! will be sharing messages from “fellow creators, artists and colleagues” intended to celebrate Lee’s “extraordinary life and legacy.”

Lee, who died Monday at age 95, has since been laid to rest in a small and private funeral, per his wishes.

Multiple tributes have been erected in libraries across the country, with other memorials established at Lee’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and at his Disney Legends plaque on the Disney lot.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said in a statement released through Disney-owned Marvel.

“A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

Lee has since been honored in multiple print ads published in movie industry trades, including tributes published by Disney, 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Comics’ chief rival, DC Comics.

Marvel Comics will pay additional tribute to Lee with a trade dress adorning the covers of more than two dozen books to be released this winter, including issues of Fantastic Four and The Amazing Spider-Man.