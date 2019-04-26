Stan Lee’s Cameo in Avengers: Endgame Revealed

After 11 years and over 20 box office hits, we’ve finally arrived at the Endgame. The biggest epic in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally hit theaters across the globe, and now Avengers: Endgame is here for everyone to enjoy. There are a lot of epic moments packed into the film’s 3-hour runtime, but because it’s a Marvel movie there’s one specific scene that everyone is excited for: the standard cameo from Stan Lee.

The legendary Marvel godfather passed away late last year, but not before filming multiple cameos to be used by Marvel Studios. And we shouldn’t be surprised that his appearance in Avengers: Endgame is yet another hilarious moment sure to put smiles on the audience’s faces.

Warning: Major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below. But don’t worry, we’re not giving away major plot points from the movie here — just the stuff you need to know.

Stan Lee’s cameo comes in the film’s second act, about halfway through, when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes decide to fix what Thanos wrought when he snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War.

To do so, they must travel to the past in order to find all of the Infinity Stones — unbeknownst to Thanos. But the Avengers suffer multiple setbacks in their attempts, prompting a last-ditch effort by two fan-favorite characters to head to the ’70s in hopes of gathering more resources for the mission.

This scene begins with a muscle car speeding down a highway, screeching past a military base loaded with armed guards on the perimeter watching as the vehicle speeds by them. With a beautiful woman in the passenger seat, Stan Lee (with a luxurious head of ’70s hair) screams out the window:

“Make love, not war.”

And just like that, he speeds on down the road, and the movie quickly gets back to the action.

If this is Lee’s final cameo, it’s definitely a poignant statement to make. It’s fitting for the former Editor in Chief of Marvel Comics, albeit a bit ironic given the combative nature of superhero stories, but it does perfectly fit in his mantra as well as the tone of the film. After the harrowing events of Infinity War, the Avengers must learn to reconnect and work together, seeking out the good, in order to save the universe.

In his later years, Lee’s positivity was a beacon for many fans of comics, Marvel, and pop culture in general. Seeing him on the screen again will be a standout moment in a film packed to the brim with epic scenes.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.

