Stan Lee’s Company Shares a Thanksgiving Message With Fans

There’s plenty to celebrate on this Thanksgiving, but there’s also the reminder that Stan Lee is no longer with us, and his company took to social media to share some kind words with fans of the late creator.

POW! Entertainment runs Lee’s Twitter account and updates the Stan Lee memorial wall, and they recently shared an image of Marvel heroes like Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Namor, and more sharing Thanksgiving dinner. They also sent their gratitude to the fans for all the kind words towards Lee in the wake of his death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company’s tweet reads as follows: “On this Thanksgiving, we would like to express our gratitude to the fans, friends, and colleagues who have shown their support of Stan. Like you, we miss him dearly, but we are thankful that Stan’s legacy will live on and influence generations to come.”

On this Thanksgiving, we would like to express our gratitude to the fans, friends, and colleagues who have shown their support of Stan. Like you, we miss him dearly, but we are thankful that Stan’s legacy will live on and influence generations to come. pic.twitter.com/9sY6iK69al — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 22, 2018

This type of message is likely more in line with what POW! Entertainment would like to post after Lee’s death, but they recently had to address some comments from Bill Maher after he decided to mock fans of the comics characters Lee created.

“Mr. Maher: Comic books, like all literature, are storytelling devices,” the response from POW! Entertainment reads. “When written well by great creators such as Stan Lee, they make us feel, make us think and teach us lessons that hopefully make us better human beings. One lesson Stan taught so many of us was tolerance and respect, and thanks to that message, we are grateful that we can say you have a right to your opinion that comics are childish and unsophisticated. Many said the same about Dickens, Steinbeck, Melville and even Shakespeare.”

“But to say that Stan merely inspired people to “watch a movie” is in our opinion frankly disgusting,” the letter continues. “Countless people can attest to how Stan inspired them to read, taught them that the world is not made up of absolutes, that heroes can have flaws and even villains can show humanity within their souls. He gave us the X-Men, Black Panther, Spider-Man and many other heroes and stories that offered hope to those who felt different and bullied while inspiring countless to be creative and dream of great things to come.”

While Lee may have passed, the characters and stories he helped bring to life aren’t going anywhere and will have an impact on plenty of generations to come.