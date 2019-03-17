James Gunn to Direct Both ‘Suicide Squad 2’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

In the world of the Walt Disney Company and the ever-changing Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s now quite evident that fans should expect the unexpected. As of moments ago, Marvel Studios had reportedly reinstated James Gunn as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Not just that, Gunn will be pulling double duty with early reports indicating he’ll direct both the third Guardians flick in addition to the Suicide Squad sequel he had already committed to.

First reported by Deadline, one of Gunn’s conditions of return to Marvel Studios was dependent on the production house allowing him to film The Suicide Squad for Warner Brothers before coming back to the House of Mouse.

“Gunn’s return to Guardians of the Galaxy 3 got complicated when he signed on to write and direct the Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros and DC,” early reports shared. “Marvel Studios has agreed to commence production on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after Gunn completes Suicide Squad 2.”

Gunn was fired from his spot last year after decade-old tweets that included disturbing jokes resurfaced. Despite his firing, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige admitted that the studio had always planned on using the filmmaker’s script for the third film in the trilogy.

“I mean, when it was pushed back, it was pushed back,” Feige shared with Collider. “Meaning the release date, because it’s not coming out—although we’ve never announced a release date actually, but it was gonna happen sooner rather than later, initially of course. Outside of knowing that we’re gonna use [James Gunn’s] draft, [we have] been focusing on other projects.”

Though it’s unclear when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release, it’s likely Gunn will return to his role where he had a large hand in helping develop the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame opens up April 26th.

