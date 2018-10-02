‘Sunday Night Football’ Baffles Marvel Fans By Claiming Pittsburgh Steelers Player Saw ‘Avengers 4’

Damn Vance McDonald has seen Avengers 4 already?! Guys gotta stop being so selfish and get the rest of us a leak pic.twitter.com/qnXTiTQjKc — Conor the Mick (@TheNJMick) October 1, 2018

Avengers: Infinity War ended on a huge cliffhanger, and Marvel fans around the world have been anxiously awaiting the conclusion in Avengers 4, which is set to be released on May 3, 2019. While most of Avengers 4 was filmed in conjunction with Infinity War, several cast members have been spotted in Atlanta filming reshoots over the last couple of weeks. While there might be some type of rough cut of Avengers 4 in existence, the recent reshoots would indicate that the film is very much still a work in progress.

Which is why many Marvel fans were baffled by a comment made by Sunday Night Football reporter Michele Tafoya during Sunday night’s Pittsburgh Steelers Vs. Baltimore Ravens game. During replay footage of Pittsburgh Steelers player Vance McDonald delivering a devastating stiff arm to an opposing player, Tafoya said, “He just put his arm out. He told me he had seen Avengers 4 the night before and wanted to put all his power into one punch.”

Now, it’s likely that Tafoya simply misspoke and meant to say that McDonald had seen Avengers: Infinity War the night before, but the comment did not go unnoticed by Marvel fans. Several viewers took to twitter to ask how McDonald had scored an early screening of the highly anticipated movie that most of the rest of the world won’t see for over another seven months. Other Marvel fans tweeted directly at McDonald asking him to give up some spoilers if he actually did see Avengers 4.

While it’s highly unlikely that McDonald did actually get an early pre-screening of Avengers 4, at least it seems that Infinity War provided him with some useful inspiration for improving his football abilities. This is not the first time that Avengers: Infinity War has been mentioned during an NFL game. ESPN recently used an Infinity Gauntlet graphic to snap away the Seattle Seahawks defense.

Avengers 4 is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on May 3, 2019.