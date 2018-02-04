‘Captain America’ Star Chris Evans Says He’ll Be Screaming at His TV During Super Bowl

Super Bowl 52 is just a few hours away, and it looks like one Marvel star is getting in the spirit.

Chris Evans, who is best known for playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took to Twitter to wish the New England Patriots luck in today’s game. In the process, Evans mentioned that he will be “screaming at [his] TV” throughout the entire game.

Good luck, Patriots!! I’ll be screaming at my TV the whole time — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 4, 2018

As some Marvel fans know, Evans has been pretty outspoken about his love of the Patriots, especially in their somewhat-frequent trips to the Super Bowl. Perhaps the most memorable example of this was in 2015, when Evans made a bet with his fellow Marvel co-star Chris Pratt, leading to the pair visiting a Boston children’s hospital in costume.

In a weird way, Evans’ love for the Patriots has also bled over to the MCU to an extent, with a bunch of the team’s players listed amongst HYDRA’s assassination list in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Evans will soon reprise his Captain America role in Avengers: Infinity War, which just might end up having some sort of new teaser during today’s game. If it does, it’s safe to say that plenty of Marvel fans will be following Evans’ lead and screaming at their television.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.