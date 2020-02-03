Black Widow Super Bowl Trailer Rips a Marvel Moment Straight From the Comics

Marvel Studios had the world’s attention during the Super Bowl, and the Black Widow trailer left fans with a ton of questions. Well, one of the artists responsible for making Black Widow’s adventures pop on page commented on the trailer. Matt Wilson is a colorist that handled Chris Samna’s art for the character. He pointed out some screenshots that were almost a direct allusion to pages that he had cooled. They only had a 12-issue run on the character, but obviously it caught somebody’s attention over in the Marvel Studios brain trust. It is quite staggering how well it fits together when laid out like this.

>Kevin Feige told IGN about how the studio was poised to handle Black Widow during the CCXP Expo. Realizing that there were pockets of time that had remained unaccounted for was a huge part of shaping this story.

“It was about four years ago as we were working on Infinity War and Endgame at the same time, we knew that we wanted to bring her story to a conclusion in the most heroic way possible in Endgame, but also that we wanted to explore a part of her life that we hadn’t seen before,” Feige explained. “It occurred to us that we had seen her adventures in the Avengers movies, but a lot of stuff happened in between those movies that we never saw, we didn’t hear about, we didn’t learn about. And [with] that, we wanted to do a movie with Scarlett Johansson because she is Natasha Romanoff and not do a story with a younger Black Widow for the whole film.”

Marvel released a new synopsis for the film today:

From page to screen. Seeing a few Black Widow movie shots inspired by the genius @ChrisSamnee comic art that I was lucky enough to color. (from our really good BW 12 issue run, co-written by Samnee and Mark Waid) pic.twitter.com/aaOL6pOnjQ — Matt Wilson (@COLORnMATT) February 3, 2020

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger,” reads the updated synopsis. “Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, Black Widow — the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.”

Black Widow flies into theaters on May 1, 2020.