Supposed ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Thanos Figure Gives Best Look At The New Armor & Sword

Thanos will be back in Avengers: Endgame, and a new figure gives us an up-close look at his armor and more importantly his fancy new sword.

The image appears to be of a new Avengers: Endgame SH Figuarts figure, featuring the Mad Titan. The armor looks mostly the same as Thanos‘ armor did in the flashback sequences from Avengers: Infinity War. The gold and dark blue armor is intact, though there may be a few small differences throughout (via Reddit).

The bigger element here is Thanos’ new sword, which doesn’t have an official name but we’ll call it the Infinity Blade. We had seen some concepts of the blade previously, but it wasn’t known if it would make it into the movie. It still might not of course, but if it is being packaged with the Thanos figure it would seem more likely to make the final cut.

The blade has two heavy blades on either side of a large handle, and the bladed portions face opposite directions, meaning he could cleave some people no matter which direction he whirls it in. Granted, in Infinity War he didn’t really need to use a weapon, as he could just use one (or all) of the Infinity Stones to do what he wanted. When the situation called for melee fighting he did so with his fists, so it is unclear as to why he is needing a weapon now. Is he looking to even the odds against Captain Marvel, or perhaps this is just a way to kick the ragtag Avengers team he now faces while they are down?

Who knows, but we can’t wait to find out. You can check out the image of the figure above.

As for the figure itself, it doesn’t look to include the Infinity Gauntlet itself, which many of the Infinity War figures did. It could just be that it isn’t featured in this picture, but it could also have to do with a story point in the film. Perhaps someone else gets the Gauntlet by the end? Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Avengers 4 stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.