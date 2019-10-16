Taika Waititi Jokes About Being Last on “100 Most Powerful People in Entertainment” List

Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter released its list of the 100 most powerful people in entertainment for 2019. The list includes big names such as Zendaya, Joe and Anthony Russo, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Feige, Margot Robbie, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Kathleen Kennedy, Will Smith, Quentin Tarantino, Jon Favreau, and many more. Disney’s Bob Iger rounded out the list as #1 and #100 went to Thor: Ragnarok director, Taika Waititi. Unsurprisingly, Waititi took to Twitter to celebrate the news and also joke about the fact that he’s last on the list.

I’m #100 on this list which is 99 times higher than #1!!! There’s nothing bigger than 100! I’m the best! I’m the ultimate warrior of the universe! I have no equal! I am only just below #101! Brrrrrrrrrrp! https://t.co/uEQwxKp9iY — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) October 16, 2019

You can read the blurb about the director from the article below:

“After exceeding critical and commercial expectations with Thor: Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker, 44, returned to his indie roots for Fox Searchlight’s Jojo Rabbit. Before heading back for Thor No. 4, Hollywood’s most versatile new helmer will squeeze in another Searchlight feature (Next Goal Wins), debut his episode of Star Wars series The Mandalorian and act in Shawn Levy’s Free Guy and DC’s Suicide Squad sequel. His 2020 plan: ‘Keep breathing. And don’t screw up Thor: Love and Thunder.’”

The article also included a fun question and answer session with Waititi:

“IF YOU COULD CONTROL ONE PIECE OF IP, WHAT WOULD IT BE?,” THR asked.

“The Bible,” Waititi answered.

“GO-TO PODCAST FOR A LONG DRIVE,” THR inquired.

“BBC’s Desert Island Discs,” Waititi replied.

“LAST BIG SPLURGE,” THR wondered.

“A house,” Waititi revealed.

“YOU FIND BOB IGER’S IPHONE. WHICH CONTACT DO YOU CALL?,” THR quizzed.

“I’d call his business manager and get him to pay off that house I bought,” Waititi joked.

