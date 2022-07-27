Taron Egerton Clarifies When His Marvel Studios Meeting Was, Reveals About Another Character Not Wolverine

After literally years of fancasting him as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ComicBook.com recently confirmed that Kingsman star Taron Egerton had indeed met with producers at Marvel. But, he clarified in a new interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, not for Wolverine. The meeting, which was a very general type of thing that many actors have with Kevin Feige, supposedly happened four years ago, before the idea of Egerton as Wolverine has taken hold in quite the same way it has more recently. In fact, the actor says he mentioned a character during the meeting, but it was not Wolverine.

Certainly it's a role he would love, and it sounds like he's still very keen to work with Marvel. But he keeps using the words "there's no reality to it" to really drive home that any rumors out there right now, are just that.

"So the reality is that there's been a lot of fancasting for it," Egerton said. "I took a general meeting with Kevin about four years ago, where I said I love the movies, I would love to do something, and he said, it would be great if we could find something. I walked away and haven't spoken to him since. I check my emails every five minutes. There was a character I mentioned in that meeting, but it wasn't that one, so that puts it in perspective. There's no reality to it."

You can see the clip below, along with a link to the full podcast.

I spoke to @TaronEgerton who set the record straight on those WOLVERINE rumors. Short version: nothing is happening…yet.



But I did surprise him with a big endorsement of that casting by the @Russo_Brothers



Our full chat at https://t.co/e84WokCDhq pic.twitter.com/mGUaTl4x1Q — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 27, 2022

He also said that while he had just seen Hugh Jackman recently, he didn't mention the idea at all, since it would be strange to bring up to him based on nothing but internet buzz.

"I'm worried that if I mention it, that he'll think, like...I don't know. It's his role, right?" Egerton said with a laugh. "And of course, there's no truth to it. So if there was truth to it, I would talk to him about it, clearly, but there's no conversation."

It has been a few years now that there have been speculation and rumors, not just about Wolverine specifically, but for superhero roles in general. Like most performers at Egerton's level of popularity, the questions never really stop. In 2019, he had to tell a crowd at a convention that he hadn't heard anything else.

"I think that I love those films and I've got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time... I don't know," mused Egerton. "I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I'm slightly baffled by it; I've never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy.

