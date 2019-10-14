Taron Egerton Addresses Wolverine Marvel Rumors

There have been a lot of questions about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. With characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America either passing away or moving on to they next phase, there’s a big gap to be fulfilled in the future with new superheroes. And fans are most excited about the prospect of the X-Men joining the franchise now that Disney has acquired 20th Century Fox — they’re so excited that there are already rumors and rumblings surrounding the impending debut of the mutant known as Wolverine.

Most rumors have revolved around Kingsman and Rocketman actor Taron Egerton fulfilling the role, taking over for the iconic performance by Hugh Jackman in the previous franchise. And Egerton himself finally addressed those rumors while appearing at ACE Comic Con in Chicago this weekend.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think that I love those films and I’ve got lots of friends who play roles in those films and they love it and they have a great time… I don’t know,” said Egerton. “I think the Logan thing is really interesting. I’m slightly baffled by it, I’ve never felt like a Wolverine sort of guy.”

Egerton explained that he feels like he doesn’t physically matched up to the role, but that he’d still love to have any opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I think that one’s a few years away,” Egerton explained. “I know that Kevin [Feige’s] spoken about it being a few years away. Maybe in a few years I’ll look rough enough for it. I’ve made no secret of the fact that I’m a fan of those fans and of course I would, I would love to be a part of them.”

When asked if he has any ideas for other characters he’d like to play if he’d join Marvel Studios, he refused to divulge any new details. But before he gets that opportunity, Egerton will likely focus on finishing the Kingsman franchise with a third film to end the trilogy.

“I’m really not allowed to say anything, but there is a script,” Egerton revealed. “It’s a really neat idea. That plan, at the moment, is that we’d like to do another one, one more time.”

He added, “It was the role that kind of started my film career so I’m always going to feel, you know, a great fondness for the part. I would like to do one more because frankly, I’d like to say goodbye to him [Eggsy] in a befitting way and to finish the trilogy. All good things come to an end. It was always imagined as a trilogy and I think it’d be great to finish the story off because I’ve loved playing the character.”

There’s no word yet on when Kingsman 3 or Marvel’s plans for the X-Men will finally see the light of day.