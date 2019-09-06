Team Iron Man From Captain America: Civil War Has Only Two Members Left in the MCU

It’s been over three years since Captain America: Civil War hit theaters and saw the Avengers divided. Friends fought friends and the group was never the same, choosing not to reunite until the threat of Thanos loomed two years later. Recently, a fan took to Reddit to point out that Iron Man’s team is pretty much all gone. Sadly, many of them died and one is no longer allowed to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re now left with two people on team Iron Man… just want to point it out,” u/OrangeKM wrote.

As you can see, the image shows a dead Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Vision (Paul Bettany), and a greyed-out Spider-Man (Tom Holland). In case you missed it, Sony and Disney were unable to reach a deal over Spider-Man, meaning Holland is no longer able to be a part of the Marvel films. That means all that’s left are War Machine (Don Cheadle) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

Currently, it’s unclear if Cheadle will be returning to the MCU, which means it could all come down to Boseman to keep the Team Iron Man legacy alive. Of course, everyone knows Bettany will be returning to play Vision in the upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision, but the how of it all is still unclear.

Many fans commented on the Reddit post:

“It’s incredible the MCU has lost Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Vision, and now Spider-Man. For me, it’s Thor and the Guardians that are the backbone of the franchise now,” u/chussil replied.

“Meanwhile Team Cap is doing great,” u/TheAviator077 pointed out.

“One of them is paralyzed and the other had died twice,” u/Aerodymatic noted of the Team Iron Man survivors.

“I hope that the Spider-Man fiasco isn’t permanent and still come into a compromised deal between Disney and Sony,” u/z_extend_99 added.

Sadly, the news on the Sony/Disney front isn’t looking great. As of yesterday, a Sony spokesperson said they are “closing the door” on the deal for now.

