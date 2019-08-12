Avengers: Endgame Star Robert Downey Jr. Wins Choice Action Actor at Teen Choice Awards

After an iconic performance in Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. has earned his first major award of the season. Without much hesitation at all, tonight’s Teen Choice Awards started off by awarding the Avengers star this year’s Choice Action Star honors. Also on hand to help him accept the award were a group of Iron Man superfans. Avengers: Endgame also managed to win Choice Action Movie.

Some of the crew at Marvel Studios has already begun campaigning for Downey to make a splash at this year’s Academy Awards. In a sit-down while promoting the latest Avengers flick, director Joe Russo admitted he thought the star deserved an Oscar more than anyone in the past half-century.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“His cumulative body of work from these movies is staggering,” Russo said while promoting Avengers: Endgame in Washington. “If you look at the work over just even the last four [Marvel] films he’s done, it’s phenomenal. . . . He deserves an Oscar perhaps more than anyone in the last 40 years because of the way that he has motivated popular culture.”

In addition to Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

You can see Downey in Avengers: Endgame, now available digitally ahead of a home media release August 13th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.