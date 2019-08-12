Teen Choice Awards: Spider-Man Far From Home Wins Choice Summer Movie

As it continues swinging its way through a massive box office, Spider-Man: Far From Home has tallied one of its biggest awards of the years. Earlier tonight, the Jon Watts-helmed film earned Choice Summer Movie at this year’s Teen Choice Awards. In a summer featuring films like The Lion King, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Hobbs & Shaw, Far From Home reigns supreme against some sturdy competition. Conveniently enough, Far From Home star Zendaya won Choice Summer Actress honors at the show.

It’s already been a pretty big year for the Spider-Man sequel, which has already grossed $1.09 billion at the worldwide box office — the first Spider-Man film to ever do so. Domestically, the film’s made $370.97 million, which places it third in the Spider-Man standings behind the first two Sam Raimi films.

Featuring Tom Holland‘s Peter Parker in an international field trip after those “blipped” come back to life, Holland previously told ComicBook.com that he was ecstatic to reprise his role for another outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland previously told us. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters and Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release August 13th.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.