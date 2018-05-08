‘Teen Titans Go!” Questions ‘Deadpool’ Star Ryan Reynolds’ Attractiveness

If you thought the playful feud between Deadpool and Teen Titans Go! was over, guess again. The upcoming animated DC movie offered its latest volley on Twitter today, this time taking aim at Deadpool 2 star Ryan Reynolds.

The Teen Titans GO! official movie account shared an infographic of “10 Fun Facts” to Twitter today, but these “facts” quickly reveal themselves to be both a fun nod to a scene in the Teen Titans GO! trailer and a jab at Ryan Reynolds. Check it out below.

As you can see, this list of ten facts doesn’t really have ten facts — there’s no number four — but what it does have is plenty of Deadpool jokes. It even goes so far as to declare that whoever is behind Slade is “much more handsome than Ryan Reynolds.”

Reynolds might end up having something to say about that. You see, Deathstroke/Slade Wilson being mistaken for Deadpool is a thing in the Teen Titans GO! trailer. When the Titans encounters Deathstroke, they can’t seem to tell him apart from Marvel’s Deadpool, something that annoys Deathstroke into protesting that he came first and therefore is recognizable. The moment in the trailer got Reynolds’ attention, leading the actor to post a comment on the official YouTube video.

“Deathstroke/Slade Wilson is nothing like Deadpool/Wade Wilson. Not sure where the confusion comes from,” Reynolds wrote, signing the comment “Ryan Gosling”.

The good-natured question about Reynolds’ attractiveness isn’t the first time Teen Titans GO! has taken this “feud” to a somewhat personal level, though. After a joke in the trailer for Deadpool 2 in which Deadpool wonders if Cable is really from the DCEU, Teen Titans GO! posted a GIF of John Stewart Green Lantern from the film reminding Reynolds that before he was part of the Marvel family, he was part of the DC universe himself in 2011’s disappointing Green Lantern.

Fan reaction to that Twitter jab didn’t go over particularly well with fans as many responded that Deadpool 2 trailer looked like it would be far better than Teen Titans GO!, but Reynolds clearly took that in stride. It will be interesting to see what — if any — response he has to this latest volley.

Teen Titans GO! To The Movies opens in theaters on July 27. As for Deadpool 2, fans can check it out when it opens in theaters May 18.