Kid Thanos Assaults Avengers Headquarters In New Marvel Preview

Kid Thanos has had enough of the Avengers, and he’s on his way to take over Avengers Mountain. In the latest preview released for Jason Aaron’s long-standing Avengers run, Kid Thanos—a newly-minted member of Dr. Doom’s new Masters of Evil group—is in the process of taking over the Avengers headquarters for use by the reality-spanning group of supervillains. Not only that, but the group will soon have two new members fans will be excited to meet.

Featuring art from Juan Frigeri, Avengers #53 is set to hit the shelves at your local comic store on February 9th. It’s the third issue of the title’s current aptly-titled arc, “The Death Hunters.”

“No, I don’t plan on writing it forever. [laughs] Again, it’s very much kind of everything I’ve been doing in Avengers really from day one. It’s kind of all been building towards one big thing. Avengers Forever was always kind of a road marker along the way,” Aaron told us last year regarding his lengthy Avengers run. “I’ve known for a long time. Knew for a long time I would do the Heroes Reborn story that we did with the Squadron Supreme, and then kind of coming a bit after that would be Avengers Forever. That’s sort of the last signpost before we eventually get to where everything has been building.

He added, “I know where it’s all headed and know how many issues I’ve got. I know that I’ve said a couple things now. I’ve looked at this as not just,’Okay, I’m going to wrap up stuff I’ve been playing with in Avengers for now 50 issues,; but these two books, in a lot of different ways, pull together threads from so many things I’ve been writing over the course of the last, what now, I think 16 years total at Marvel and about, I don’t know, 12, 13 probably as an exclusive writer.”

The issue’s full synopsis can be found below.

Avengers #53

by Jason Aaron & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN! The Avengers’ impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother’s blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie.

