Thanos Did Nothing Wrong Subreddit Plans To Ban Half Its Members

It seems some Marvel fans are following in Thanos‘ Avengers: Infinity War footsteps, and as a result, Reddit is about to witness one of its largest bans ever.

This is thanks to the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit, which as their name implies fully supports Thanos. As a result, the subreddit is revealing a new Infinity Stone in Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet every day, and once he has them all half the users of the subreddit will be banned instantly.

This isn’t a surprise to the fans of the subreddit either, as it’s been cleared with the Reddit admins. Here’s the post from The Jedi Apprentice going into some detail about it.

“As you all know, I was in talks with one of the admins of Reddit. He told me that doing a massive ban the day before July 4 was a terrible idea, because many of Reddit’s engineers would be out with their families. Also, the engineers would not be prepared for a mass ban so close to it.

However, I presented a solution to these two problems, and I now have their permission to ban half of the sub!

The random 50% ban will take place on July 9. The admins are designing a bot for me that will allow me to do the job in a quick and easy manner. So, be patient, and thank you all for your support.”

According to the subreddit, this should also qualify for a Guinness World Record for Most Active Users Banned from an Online Forum in One Hour. The best part is that the whole subreddit is pretty excited for the event, with no one knowing who will be sparred. Users will also unsubscribe if they are banned so the thread reflects the real numbers, and there’s a petition for a bot to send a “You have been spared by Thanos” message to those who make the cut.

Someone also suggested that survivers get a “Child of Thanos” flair to differentiate them from newcomers, and one fan posted in the r/Avengers subreddit to say “I think it’s about time you guys assemble and try to stop r/thanosdidnothingwrong from banning half their subs.” Granted, with what happened in Infinity War, that might not help.

So far Thanos has the Power Stone and Space Stone, so it seems destiny is coming very soon.