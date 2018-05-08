‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Finds Way to Cheat Death on Thanos Website

You’ve been to the all-knowing, all-powerful, “Did Thanos Kill Me?” website by now, right? The one that simply tells you whether or not you were in the half of the universe that vanished with the snap of the Mad Titan’s fingers?

Well, if you were upset with your result, and hated posting that screenshot saying, “You were slain by Thanos, for the good of the Universe,” to all of your Twitter followers, you’re in luck! Your death doesn’t have to be permanent, thanks to one Avengers: Infinity War fan who figured out how keep you in the land of the living.

A user in the ComicBook.com comment section named JohnnyTsunamii did a little digging, and came up with a simple explanation on how to do your test over, and hopefully get a different result. Since simply refreshing the site doesn’t work, this easy fix will give you the second chance you so desire.

So, to start off, head to www.didthanoskill.me and see whether you lived or died. If you were spared from the Titan’s wrath, congratulations! You already won, no need for a redo. However, if you were one of the unlucky ones, here’s how you try again.

Right click somewhere on the page to bring up a list of options, and click on the one that says “Inspect Elements.” From there, choose “Applications” and then “Cookies.”

In that “Cookies” menu, on the right-hand side of the page, there is one option that refers to the “Thanos number.” Make sure that option is highlighted and simply delete it. Then refresh the page.

There you go! Just like that, you were spared by Thanos, and you can continue enjoying the benefits of being alive. Shout out to JohnnyTsunamii for doing a better job of saving the Universe than Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently in theaters around the world, breaking box office records left and right. Marvel will follow up the blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.