Marvel Fans Think Thanos Killed Apple

Apple launched a new promo for an upcoming even that’s being held at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, and the poster advertising the event chose a particular design and graphic that now has Marvel fans buzzing!

As you can see below, Apple’s new one-sheet comes with the tagline “There’s more in the making,” and attempts to show the iconic Apple logo in a state of flux and change, patterned after sifting sands caught in a blowing wind. However, thanks to Avengers: Infinity War there’s now only one kind of association that Marvel fans make with that type of visual effect: the horrific disintegration of their favorite Marvel heroes during “The Snap,” when Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to erase all life in the universe. Take a look below and see if you make the same connection:

Now that you’ve had a chance to take that image in, scroll below to see the immediate effect that Apple’s ad had on Marvel movie fans:

Did Apple just get Thanos’d? //t.co/c2Q7Va36Sj — Dan Ciskey (@dciskey) October 18, 2018



shit, Apple didnt survive the Thanos Snap™ //t.co/sLKCdSeXYb — marshy (@sirmarshy) October 18, 2018



While Marvel Studios obviously can’t claim brand ownership of this particular visual effect – they certainly do “own it” in every way that actually matters. Anytime some company or studio has tried to use anything close to that graphic or effect since Avengers: Infinity War came out, Marvel fans have immediately gone in on memes that equate the ad or scene to Avengers 3. This has resulted in some hilarious mashups, where even children’s cartoon characters like SpongeBob and Mickey Mouse are depicted suffering the horrible fate of “The Snap.”

Indeed, Marvel probably had no true idea of just how impactful the shocking ending of Infinity War would be. Not only has the disintegration effect of “The Snap” become a cultural milestone all its own, the event has also inspired an entire line of discussion and theory, in which fans have tried to identify every character who either survived or died in The Snap. The analysis has even gone deeper than that, to include scientific and philosophical theory on everything from whether or not wildlife and plants were affected, to what kind of strain of logic or principle determine who died, and who did not. Until Avengers 4 arrives to hopefully fix what was broken in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans will likely keep seeing hints of “The Snap” in every corner of popular culture…

