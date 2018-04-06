‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thanos Statue from Iron Studios is Now Available to Order

Iron Studios’ Thanos 1:10 Art Scale Statue is now available to pre-order for $149.99 with shipping slated for September / November 2018. The figure is based on “original 3D references” from Avengers: Infinity War and features an LED light-up gauntlet and a diorama base that can be displayed in four different ways.

It’s an impressive statue, and relatively affordable as far as these sorts of things go, but if you have little more funds in the coffers for collectibles, Hot Toys’ recently unveiled Thanos figure has really set the bar.

The Hot Toys MMS479 Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos Figure features two interchangeable head sculpts (serious and angry expressions) as well as two styles of LED light up Infinity Gauntlets. An additional non-articulated left arm is also included with “muscle details for Thanos’ iconic and intimidating clenched fist pose”. The figure can be posed on the special figure base with backdrop for display.

The Avengers: Infinity War 1/6th Scale Thanos figure is available to pre-order right here at Sideshow Collectibles. The complete list of features for the Thanos figure below.

1/6th scale Thanos Collectible Figure features:

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

One (1) newly developed interchangeable head sculpt capturing Thano’s angry expression

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed wrinkles and skin texture

Approximately 41.5 cm tall

Newly sculpted purple-skinned muscular body featuring detailed skin texture with over 20 points of articulations, built-in joints in neck and arms with seamless elbow joints

One (1) additional interchangeable non-articulated power pose left arm with muscle details

Three (3) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

One (1) right fist

One (1) relaxed right hand

One (1) gesturing right hand

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) blue-colored armor vest with metallic gold-colored trims and details

One (1) dark grey-colored pants with texture

One (1) pair of brown and blue-colored boots with weathering effects and gold-colored trims

Accessories:

One (1) interchangeable LED-lighted metallic gold-colored Infinity Gauntlet with individually articulated fingers, weathering effect, and mounted with six Infinity Stones (6 LED lights, battery operated)

One (1) interchangeable LED-lighted non-articulated metallic gold-colored Infinity Gauntlet with clenched fist, weathering effect. and mounted with six Infinity Stones (6 LED lights, battery operated)

A specially designed movie-themed figure base with movie logo and backdrop

Needless to say, adding Hot Toys’ Infinity Gauntlet replica alongside Thanos in your collection would be amazing. If you have the means to make this happen, you can pre-order the gauntlet right here.

Hot Toys’ life-size Infinity Gauntlet stands approximately 28-inches tall, and it comes equipped with an LED light-up function with two lighting modes (which include light-on effect and breathing light effect for the six Infinity Stones), multi-layered metallic painting with weathering effects, and a specially designed custom base with movie logo.

