Jingle All The Way Turbo Man Funko Action Figure Is In Stock

Earlier this year Funko released a reproduction of the 1996 Tiger Electronics Turbo Man action figure that was based on the toy at the center of the Arnold Schwarzenegger Christmas classic Jingle All The Way. Much like Arnold and Sinbad discovered in the film, getting your hands on this Turbo Man figure has proven difficult. However, this Walmart exclusive was back in stock at the time of writing, and can be ordered here for $34.88 while it lasts.

The 13.5-inch Turbo Man action figure is poseable and features electronic lights and sounds along with three accessories. It’s basically the exact same toy that Tiger released all those years ago. However, if you want an original, it will cost you around $300 on eBay.

Speaking of Jingle All the Way, the film was just added to the Disney+ lineup for your holiday streaming pleasure. As noted, the movie starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as parents on the hunt for the hottest toy of the year – Turbo Man. The movie was meant to act as a criticism of the commercialization of Christmas, but, as you can see from this post, that message has clearly backfired.

Jingle All the Way earned around $130 million at the box office, making it a modest success on a $75 million budget. However with Black Friday becoming a multi-month event, and the toy business evolving to target adults, it’s no surprise that the film has endured as a cult classic. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“After promising his young son that Santa will get him the number one item on the boy’s wish list, a well-meaning workaholic father’s Christmas Eve turns into a hilariously nightmarish, madcap scramble across the city to find the much sought-after and therefore virtually impossible-to-find toy.The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad and Jake Lloyd.”