Avengers: Endgame VFX Supervisor Promoted to Second Unit Director on The Eternals

Dan DeLeeuw’s been with Marvel Studios for over six years as one of the production house’s lead visual effects professionals. After his standout work leading a massive team of vendors on Avengers: Endgame, the creative seems to be getting a bit of a promotion moving forward. Speaking with ComicBook.com in promotion of the home media release of Avengers: Endgame on August 13th, DeLeeuw revealed he’s directing the second unit on Chloé Zhao’s The Eternals.

Coincidentally enough, four of the five Marvel movies DeLeeuw has worked on have been helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Since the brothers have since decided to focus on their own studio for now, I asked him whether he’d be following suit and pursuing other projects. That’s when DeLeeuw admitted he was already working on his next project with Marvel Studios.

“I’m directing second unit on Eternals now,” DeLeeuw revealed. “I’m going to stay with the Marvel family since it’s a lot of fun. It’s fun playing with superheroes.”

It should be noted the visual effects guru pulled the same gig when Avengers: Endgame returned for additional filming after principal photography had already wrapped. For the uninitiated, second unit directors often times lead the teams on the shows not involving any part of the principal cast. Depending on the production, this could include things like establishing shots, stunts, and the like.

The Eternals is being directed by Chloe Zhao from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The film will star Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

Avengers: Endgame is now available digitally ahead of a home media release August 13th while The Eternals bows November 6, 2020.

