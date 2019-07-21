The Eternals Officially Announced, Release Date Revealed

At long last, Marvel Studios has officially announced Chloe Zhou’s The Eternals as one of the production house’s upcoming films. As many expected, Black Widow will be hitting theaters the first date of 2020 while The Eternals hits theaters November 6, 2020.

Though exact details for the upcoming blockbuster remain scarce, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously admitted he was intrigued by the idea of a storyline taking place over millions of years.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Well, one of the cool things about that property and what Jack Kirby did with it and what’s been done with it in recent years is it does tie into they’re called Eternals, they’ve been around for a long time. You know?” Feige said. “There’s this notion of all of these myths and legends that we know from ancient times, were they inspired by the Eternals? Were they Eternals? It’s a very … you know, it’s an ancient aliens kind of sci-fi trope that we think would be fun to explore someday.”

One of the deepest cuts from the Marvel mythos, The Eternals first appeared in an eponymous comic series from the legendary Jack Kirby in the Sumer of 1976. The group — and their rival group in The Deviants — were created millennia ago after Celestials came to Earth and experimented on the life living there at the time. It’s unclear if The Eternals will take place in modern times and feature an origin story within or the entire movie will take place way back when and properly serve as an origin within.

Zhou is set to direct the film on a script from The Black List diamonds Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

What surprise characters do you think will be appearing in The Eternals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now in theaters while Avengers: Endgame gets a digital release July 30th ahead of home media on August 13th. Other upcomingThe Eternals on November 6, 2020.