The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: New Behind-the-Scenes Video Features Stunt Doubles in Aciton

Now that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is over, Marvel fans have been treated to a lot of interesting behind-the-scenes content. Not only did the latest episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled reveal a lot of cool info about the production, but we have also seen plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the show's cast and crew. The stunt team has been especially active on social media and Dave Macomber, who served as a fight coordinator and stunt coordinator on the series, recently took to Instagram to share an epic look at the fight between Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, and John Walker. Now, Aaron Toney, who served as Anthony Mackie's stunt double, is sharing some new videos from the same fight.

"Some #bts of a nice little thumber that was done in the Cap, Bucky, Falcon fight on #falconandthewintersoldier. More about execution of this setup later but just wanted to shout out to @91divad who tested just about every gag I ended up doing and was always down to help me with my tricking. You helped make Falcon the best he could be too lil bro. Thank you ☺️👊🏾 As always the stellar work of master @davemacomber running the ship while our amazing rigging team lead by @mhugghins24 and #ralfkoch make sure things are tip-top and safe. And @jeaton_ is always there with the positive contact love 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Love my #squad," Toney wrote. You can check out his video below:

This week, Toney also shared some photos of himself with Mackie. "With the main man. @anthonymackie," he wrote. You can check out those photos below:

Recently, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's director, Kari Skogland, talked to ComicBook.com and broke down some of the show's action.

"Well, in the case of the flight I did a lot of studying of what's on the Internet in terms of the various action groups that jump out of planes or parachutes or, you know, the GoPro kind of world that is, I think, very experiential. So I wanted us to feel like we were with [Falcon]," Skogland shared. "And so as compared to being, you know, looking at him I wanted to feel like we were flying right lockstep with him. And that's what those cameras and that aesthetic has taught us. I guess we've evolved with understanding that that's what it is. So it's a particular aesthetic though. And so it was tricky to put that on all our guys jumping out of planes in squirrel suits and such. But we had an amazing team."

