The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Cast Tease Sharon Carter’s Whereabouts in Avengers: Endgame

While Avengers: Endgame served as the end of an era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it also kicks off a new era for legacy heroes in the future of the various franchises. And as Marvel Studios expands from the silver screen to streaming services with the upcoming launch of Disney+, new shows will soon help establish the new order of superheroes in the wake of characters like Iron Man, Black Widow, and Captain America leaving. One such series will specifically follow the legacy of Steve Rogers after he passes on his iconic shield in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The series will star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the title roles, but they’ll also be joined by Captain America: Civil War co-stars Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl who will reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo respectively. It will also feature the debut of Wyatt Russell who will play John Walker, known in the comics as the Captain America replacement U.S. Agent.

The actors in the series recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly, teasing some new developments surrounding VanCamp’s character and how the events of Civil War affected her.

“We’re obviously going to learn where Sharon’s been all this time,” VanCamp explained. “She was sort of on the run. I’d like to know where Sharon’s been. Ok, hiding out.”

So far, we’ve yet to get any meaningful status update on Peggy Carter’s niece who seemingly turned her back on SHIELD when she aided Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes in their escape of the Avengers. Since that moment, Cap teamed up with Falcon and the Black Widow and operated in secret until the events of Avengers: Infinity War drew them back into the spotlight.

It seems like Sharon Carter was hiding out as well, though it’s likely that the events of Thanos’ snap changed those plans entirely.

VanCamp’s co-stars joked about the kiss between her character and Steve Rogers, which essentially means that Sharon made out with her uncle due to Cap’s time-traveling shenanigans in Avengers: Endgame. It seems likely that the series will eventually open that can of worms and finally address if that situation is as awkward as many fans are assuming.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is currently scheduled to premiere on Disney+ in Fall 2020.