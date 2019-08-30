The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Writer Teases the Series’ Tone

Derek Kolstad is best known for creating the Keanu Reeves led action franchise, John Wick, and will soon be writing for the upcoming Disney+ series, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The series is set to star Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan in the titular roles and promises to be a fun ride for any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. Earlier today, Kolstad took over the Twitter account for Discussing Film, and answered fan questions about the upcoming series, revealing what people can expect of the show’s tone.

“Will you incorporate tonal elements from John Wick into the Winter Soldier and Falcon show?,” @Khalil_Deadpool asked.

“There’s a wink and a nod to the world building of John Wick to be sure. Just fewer head shots,” Kolstad replied.

“What kind of tone are you hoping to utilize for Falcon & The Winter Soldier,” @plzme2012 wondered.

“In a post-blip world, while touching upon the darkness of it all, there’s got to be some resilient fun to it,” Kolstad answered.

“The MCU has always thrived in portraying strong friendships and feelings and strong care being felt without words but in action. In contrary, romance in the MCU has been lacking in true chemistry and development for the most part. Will FAWS focus more on platonic relationships?,” @xingmi4life inquired.

“Totally. There is an element of Band of Brothers to this by way of Lethal Weapon,” Kolstad teased.

Sounds like there’s a lot for fans to look forward to! Are you excited about The Falcon and The Winter Soldier? Tell us in the comments!

