The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Jeremy Renner Congratulates Sebastian Stan on Premiere

There's nothing sweeter than when Marvel stars support each other's projects! We've seen it a lot these days from Mark Ruffalo supporting WandaVision to Robert Downey Jr. praising Tom Holland in Cherry. There's clearly a lot of love between the MCU stars. The latest Marvel project to debut is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which had its premiere episode on Friday. The show's stars, Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon) have been posting a lot on social media this week, and one of Stan's posts got a sweet message of congratulations from Hawkeye star, Jeremy Renner. Clearly, Team Cap is still very much alive!

"Hi," Stan captioned a photo of Bucky and Sam. "Congrats my friend !! 💪🏻," Renner replied. You can check out the post, which features an image from a future episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, below:

Recently, the cast and creators of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took part in a global press conference and we learned a lot of interesting information about the upcoming series, including when head writer, Malcolm Spellman, knew Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

As for Renner, the actor has been busy filming the new Hawkeye series for Disney+. Not only is Renner returning as Clint Barton, but the show will also star Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The series will also feature Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and you can watch it right here. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.