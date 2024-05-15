The Fantastic Four Casts Natasha Lyonne in Mystery Marvel Role

The cast of Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four continues to grow, and each new announcement has been a delightful surprise. Just this month, Ralph Ineson was cast as the fan-favorite villain, Galactus while Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich were added in unknown roles. Today, a new name for the film was revealed, and it already has MCU fans buzzing. According to a new report from Deadline, Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Poker Face) is officially joining the project.

It is currently unclear who Lyonne is playing, but there are many exciting roles in the world of The Fantastic Four. One likely option is the voice of H.E.R.B.I.E., the robot who was seen in the original artwork that was used to announce the main cast earlier this year. Fans have been speculating about the voice casting for H.E.R.B.I.E., who was first created for an animated adaptation of Fantastic Four in 1978. There have been rumors that Marvel Studios wanted to cast a woman in the role, and considering how notable Lyonne's voice is, she is definitely a great candidate for the part. That being said, fans would also be thrilled to see the star appear in other ways. A villain? A love interest? We can't wait to find out.

Who Stars in The Fantastic Four?

The Fantastic Four is set to star Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing. The movie will also feature Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in unknown roles.

Matt Shakman is directing Fantastic Four, which is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Shakman has previously said that the reboot will be much from previous attempts to bring Marvel's first family to life on the big screen,

"It's different in so many ways. I wish I could be specific," Shakman said. "I wish I could say more. But we are doing things very differently from a story standpoint, from an approach to the filmmaking standpoint, that really fits the material. I wish I could say more. I would love to, but I can't. But I think it's going to be unlike anything you've seen before, and certainly unlike anything at Marvel that you've seen before."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Fantastic Four.