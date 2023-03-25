The Five Devils Director Wants to Do a Marvel Movie

The Five Devils is a new drama/fantasy/romance film from director Léa Mysius, the French filmmaker who previously helmed Ava. The movie was released theatrically in France in August, and it just hit select theaters in the United States and will be coming to Mubi in May. The movie "uses intoxicating magical realism to explore a family's troubled past" and is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 84% critics score. In honor of the film's release in North America, Mysius had a chat with The Wrap through a translator and was asked if she'd be interested in making a Marvel film.

"About my next movie, I don't know," Mysius shared. "I think it's going to be a little bit of a surprise, but I really don't know, I'm looking for something. And I keep changing my mind. I don't know about the Marvel question. Of course, I would be thrilled to do something like that, something with more means, in terms of putting on a bigger show, and why not a Marvel-like movie. But if I do that, that cannot be in France. Because I think it would be a little bit ridiculous to make a Marvel movie in France. It's never a good thing to imitate cinema that comes from other places, especially not from the United States. And I have the feeling that when in France, we want to do something that is inspired by Marvel movies, it doesn't end well, because we're not Americans. If I have to do something like that, well, then I would need to go to the states and work there, I think."

