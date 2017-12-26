‘The Gifted’ Finale to Feature Polaris Flashback

While The Gifted features many mutants from the X-Men universe with interesting histories, Polaris’ history has been of particular interest due to her famous father, Magneto, and some of that history will come to light in the show’s upcoming season finale.

Star Emma Dumont confirmed to TV Line that the two-part finale will include a flashback to Polaris’ past.

“Each episode we start with a flashback of a character’s history and the finale is hers, and her journey is really, really heartbreaking,” Dumont says. “She kind of has to decide, ‘What’s the difference between something you’re supposed to be and something you believe in?’ She knows about this guy who may or may not be her father — I mean, he is, and she kind of hates Magneto. She hates what everyone says about him because everyone in the world she’s in said he was bad and evil — so she’s sort of like, ‘Gosh, I believe the same things as this man. Does that make me bad, or does this mean I’m a fighter?’”

She’ll come to a conclusion about how to treat her mutant heritage by the end of the episodes.

“We see her work through that in Episode 12 and 13 [the season finale], and in the end, we find out what her decision is,” Dumont says. “This is the phrase I like to use: ‘She pulls something out of thin air.’”

In a previous interview with ComicBook.com, Dumont elaborated on what role Magneto plays in The Gifted.

“She hasn’t heard great things about her father,” Dumont said. “She’s heard bad things about her father, in fact. Her chosen family, the Mutant Underground, they don’t think highly of him. They think he was a bad guy. Anyone would hurt a human is bad, even if it saves 200 mutants lives. It’s still bad. But for her, it’s not that bad. You know, having this man who, every couple of years will reach out to her, very ominously, or whatever, but still refuses to be in her life, she hates him, as most daughters whose father’s abandoned them would. But she still can’t deny she is exactly like him, in every way. Even her mutant abilities are the same. She is his only living birth child. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver, sure. They’re just made from his DNA. She is literally exactly like him, and she can’t deny that, but she’s really scared of it. She’s really, really scared of it.

“Magneto plays a big part in the rest of the season even though he’s never there, and it’s a big part of her storyline.”

The Gifted airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox. The two-part season finale airs January 15th.