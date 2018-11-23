‘The Lion King’ and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Art Mashup Imagines Thanos on Pride Rock

The first trailer for Disney‘s The Lion King has sent fans into a frenzy, but it also has inspired some comparisons to other popular movies; including Avengers: Infinity War.

Fan artist Boss Logic utilized his talents to combine one of the most iconic moments from the trailer with one of the most depressing scenes from Infinity War, showing what would happen if Thanos had the wherewithal to sacrifice Simba on top of Pride Rock.

While this image might hit a sore spot for some, it’s also a hilarious reimagining of two pivotal events from the films.

Fans are likely eager to find out what happens next in the Marvel Studios saga, especially after Gamora’s tragic death at the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. And though we know Gamora actress Zoe Saldana is returning for the next film in the franchise, she has been coy about her character’s potential death.

“I don’t know,” Saldana said to the LA Times. “For the sake of the devoted fans out there — we don’t want to rob them of an amazing experience. It’s all for them that we do what we do and we also protect what we do.”

Saldana spoke as if her time with Marvel Studios has reached its end, and addressed Gamora’s exit from the MCU with positive recollection.

“It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO,” Saldana said. “There is a fear always of missing out, but I’m so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel Universe, and I also got to play a character that — it has been brought to my attention — is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys. I live for that, that’s why I do what I do. So I guess I’m going to cry all the way to Avatar, you know?”

On the other side of the aisle, The Lion King actor Donald Glover praised the direction from Jon Favreau and stated his pride at being able to participate in the movie.

“It’s really been fun and Jon Favreau is like the most fun director to work with,” Glover said on Talking With Chris Hardwick. “He’s on Lion King. He’s just been so much fun. I feel like, more and more, because my son really likes that movie. For him, it feels like a gift for him.”

We’ll see how it all turns out when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019, while The Lion King will debut on July 19, 2019.