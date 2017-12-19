‘The New Mutants’ Are Being Watched in New Teaser

The latest of 21st Century Fox’s The New Mutants teasers has debuted – and it hints at the unique situation the film’s cast is being put in.

The teaser, which technically is more of a motion poster, shows Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) watching a series of monitors. The one in the bottom right corner begins to move, although it’s not quite clear what’s happening on that screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep your friends close, and your doctors closer. #NewMutants pic.twitter.com/sT8M9XAfoQ — New Mutants (@NewMutantsFilm) December 18, 2017

As the first trailer for New Mutants showed, the teenage cast will be kept in a secret facility, with Reyes being the main employee that they agree with. The caption proclaims to “keep your friends close, and your doctors closer”, hinting that Reyes might not be able to be trusted as the film goes on.

This new motion poster is just the latest for the upcoming 20th Century Fox film, following a theatrical trailer and a recent creepy poster. Recently, a new promo image of the film’s cast provided an awesome homage to “Highway to Hell”, while other motion posters highlighted Maisie William’s Wolfsbane and Charlie Heaton’s Cannonball.

The New Mutants is inspired by the classic story “The Demon Bear Saga” and is planned to be the first installment in an X-Men movies horror trilogy. At the moment, the future of the franchise is in jeopardy, considering Disney’s recent purchase of Fox and the X-Men properties. But it’s clear that director Josh Boone already has a plan in place either way.

“We brought it to FOX as a trilogy of films, really all based on that long run by [Bill] Sienkiewicz, and kind of incorporates some stuff from later issues in the ’80s,” Boone explained earlier this year. “These are all going to be horror movies, and they’re all be their own distinct kind of horror movies. This is certainly the ‘rubber-reality’ supernatural horror movie. The next one will be a completely different kind of horror movie.”

The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 13, 2018. Other upcoming X-Men movies include the untitled Deadpool sequel on June 1, 2018, X-Men: Dark Phoenix on November 2, 2018, and Gambit on February 14, 2019.