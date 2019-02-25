‘The New Mutants’ Star Seems Confused About the Film’s Release Date

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding the future of the X-Men movies, especially with Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox and control being given to Marvel Studios.

But we still don’t know much about The New Mutants, which is currently slated for a theatrical premiere at the end of summer while rumors persist of another delay or possible streaming release. Even actress Anya Taylor-Joy seems confused about the movie’s release.

The star spoke with The Upcoming during a press event for Glass last month and was asked what she could say about The New Mutants, and she seemed slightly stumped.

“It’s coming your way at some point,” Taylor-Joy said. “And my character is sassy as fuck and mental and Russian and crazy and I love her.”

It seems like Taylor-Joy is in the same boat as the rest of us, wondering about the next X-Men spinoff movie. Rumors have recently come out that the film would be released on Hulu later this year, and producer Lauren Shuler Donner made it clear she wouldn’t be happy with that decision.

“They worked hard on it,” Shuler Donner said during the Television Critics Association panel. “I want to see it released (theatrically), I’d hate to see it thrown at Hulu.”

Actor Charlie Heaton co-stars alongside Taylor-Joy in the film, and he previously teased Entertainment Weekly with some new details.

“It’s basically about these mutants in a facility for damaged mutants. It’s a story about these characters coming to grips with who they are and it’s a horror X-Men movie, which we haven’t seen before,” said Heaton.

“I feel like, for an X-Men movie, yeah, I think they’re going full-fledged horror. Without saying too much — I really don’t want to give away too much what it’s about, it’s very under wraps — but it is, in terms of anything we’ve seen in the X-Men world, it’s definitely a horror film. It’s scarier than anything we’ve seen in that genre.”

The New Mutants is currently scheduled to release in theaters on August 2nd, but we’ll have to wait and see if that actually happens.

