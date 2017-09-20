Clayton Crain Shares Breathtaking ‘The Punisher’ Cover

The Punisher is set to become War Machine in the pages of Marvel Comics, and we’ve just gotten a stunning look at what that will look like.

Clayton Crain recently shared his cover for December’s The Punisher #219. The art, which you can check out below, shows Frank Castle in his War Machine attire, standing in the rain while flanked by a battalion of tanks. You can check it out below.

Punisher #219 cover acrylic painting. A post shared by Clayton Crain (@claytoncrain) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:49am PDT

The news of Punisher becoming War Machine was confirmed back in July, after a cover mashing up the two characters was first teased as part of Marvel Legacy. While some fans haven’t been so on board with the idea, others have warmed up to it, largely thanks to the storytelling possibilities it might provide.

“Putting Frank in Rhodey’s armor felt so wrong to me at first. It felt almost blasphemous.” The series’ writer, Matthew Rosenberg, said in a recent interview. “It wasn’t until I realized this wasn’t a superhero story anymore that I got it. This isn’t a celebration of the Punisher taking on the mantle of War Machine and becoming a hero. This is a look into how easily War Machine can become overshadowed by the Punisher when it falls into the wrong hands.”

You can view the solicitation for The Punisher #219 below.

THE PUNISHER #219

MATTHEW ROSENBERG (w) • GUIU VILANOVA (a)

COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

Phoenix Variant Cover by SANFORD GREENE

FRANK CASTLE: WAR MACHINE Part 2

• Frank enters enemy territory, and he does not enter quietly!

• But there’s more to this land than just war. Can Frank navigate both the soldiers and citizens?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

