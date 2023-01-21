The Punisher vs Captain America: Marvel Teases Huge Fight

In case you haven't been keeping up, The Punisher is having a bit of an identity crisis. During his latest comic series from Jason Aaron and Jesús Saiz, Frank Castle has found himself atop The Hand, the ancient clan of assassins and murderers. He's been grappling with Daredevil as of late and before too long at all, Ol' Frank is going to spar with Captain America.

In Marvel's April solicitations, The Punisher #11 will pit Castle and Steve Rogers against each other as the former has finally taken kindly his new role within The Hand. "Frank Castle has finally embraced the role of Fist of the Beast, the High Slayer of the world's most powerful clan of murderers, the Hand. And the rest of the Marvel Universe has taken notice. If Frank really wants to end his war once and for all, he's going to have to fight his way through some old familiar faces," Marvel's solicitation reads.

Castle's version of The Hand has been in a consistent battle with The Fist, a similar group currently run by Daredevil and Elektra and so far, it has yet to be seen how Captain America gets added to the mix.

"A big part of this story is figuring out who is this guy? Who was he when he stepped into Central Park that day? He didn't become the Punisher overnight. It didn't happen just in that moment. It was an evolution," Aaron previously told IGN of his Castle tale. "And we trace that evolution through his whole life. And again, all that stuff leads into the next step in the evolution that he's taken now, as we see him embrace this new role within the Hand and what that may mean for him using the Hand as another weapon in his arsenal to fight his war and what that means for the Hand and how they see Frank as sort of the next step of their evolution."

Marvel's full synopsis for the series can be found below.

PUNISHER #11