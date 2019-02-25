‘The Punisher’ Actor Wishes Eminem Had Chimed in Before the Show Got Axed

Marvel’s The Punisher star Jason R. Moore is thankful that Eminem spoke out on the show’s behalf but thinks maybe he should have said something earlier.

TMZ spoke to Moore after Netflix announced that The Punisher‘s second season will be it’s last. Moore says that he had prepared himself for the worst.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I always expect it because that’s the nature of the business,” Moore said. “I mean, I expect it to happen. I don’t like surprises, so I always prepare myself for when things happen. And I mean, when I saw Daredevil got axed after season three, I was like, ‘That was like the best season, so you know what? Ain’t no chance for us.’ I saw Luke Cage get axed, I saw Iron Fist get axed, and I was like, ‘You know what? Let me be ready. Let me prepare myself.”

He then commented on Eminem’s tweet in support of The Punisher, which was addressed to Netflix and read, “REGARDING YOUR CANCELLATION OF THE PUNISHER, YOU ARE BLOWING IT!!”

“Apparently Eminem’s like a fan, like a big fan. He had his little issue, right?” Moore said. “He had Eminem/The Punisher issue. And so he was, apparently, watching it and enjoying it and then when he heard the show got axed he was like, he had to say something. He voiced it, made a pretty big splash on Twitter…It was a good look. Eminem, he should have probably been chiming in earlier on, before the show got axed.”

Jon Bernthal already responded to Eminem’s tweet.

As for the future of The Punisher, Moore thinks Marvel may have to find a different cast to carry that torch.

“Man, let me tell you something,” Moore said. “It’s going to be very difficult for them to collect all of us, like the original cast. It’s probably going to be very difficult for them to collect all of us again. But I mean, we’re going to be moving on to other stuff, we’ll be busy. But they might bring it on with a different cast. People enjoy it, The Punisher has a serious following, so I mean, it might behoove them to create more Punisher episodes. But yeah, that’s what I think.”

Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb has teased that there’s still a future for the Netflix characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I would not be surprised if any of those things reemerged,” Loeb has said. “It depends on showrunner, it depends on availability of cast, all of those things. It’s not like we’re a doctor show where the show got canceled because of bad ratings. “These are shows that have very different reasons [for ending]. Most of which I’m not at liberty to talk about, nor should anyone really care at the end of day.”

What do you think of The Punisher getting cancelled? Let us know in the comments!