The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Addresses Possible Return With Marvel Studios

It sounds like Frank Castle’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come and gone, but while fans are still clamoring for more vigilante justice to be spread, actor Jon Bernthal understands that he’s unlikely to don the armor for new episodes of The Punisher ever again. But that doesn’t mean he’s lost hope for the future, and he’s still holding on to the possibility that he’ll return for new projects with Marvel Studios. While it might seem unlikely, especially now that Kevin Feige has assumed creative control of the company and Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb is on his way out the door, Bernthal hasn’t given up.

The actor recently spoke with Entertainment Weekly and addressed a possible return to the role of The Punisher in a project for Disney+, though he made it clear that he wants to do right by the character and the fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“For me, with Frank, it’s really not whether we do it again or not, or whether I play him again or not, it’s about doing it right,” Bernthal explained. “I just care so much about getting him right, and that’s kind of where it begins and ends with me. I just give want to give the folks whom he means so much to the Frank Castle that they deserve. That’s sort of where I’m at with it. I love Frank. I always have, I always will.”

There are rumblings of Marvel Studios possibly reviving some of the Netflix characters for new projects, though the biggest rumors thus far are pointing toward Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter as Daredevil and Jessica Jones respectively. As far as the Punisher being revived on a Disney+ series or otherwise, that seems to be out of the realm of possibility for now.

But that doesn’t mean Bernthal is giving up on Frank Castle, as he previously stated that the character will always be with him.

“Frank Castle is 100% in my bones and in my heart,” Bernthal explained. “Over the years, the character has resonated with the law enforcement community and the military community and the comic book audience, and being a part of that I revere and I’m enormously grateful for. Frank Castle, the place where he’s at and the journey where he’s at, is something that I bought into wholeheartedly. He will always have a place in my heart and I will always be very protective of him and that project.”

The two seasons of Marvel’s The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.