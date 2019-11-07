The Punisher Star Jon Bernthal Says Frank Castle Lives in His “Bones”

Jon Bernthal debuted as Frank Castle in Season Two of Daredevil on Netflix, a casting decision that largely excited fans. While Netflix might have scrapped all of its Marvel TV series, Bernthal recently shared in an interview that his connection to Castle goes much deeper than merely a character he has played, but is instead a role which he feels down to his very core. In that regard, while there might not currently be any plans for the character to return in any capacity for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this gives us hope that Bernthal would be up for reprising his role if a project calls for it.

“Frank Castle is 100% in my bones and in my heart,” Bernthal shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Over the years, the character has resonated with the law enforcement community and the military community and the comic book audience, and being a part of that I revere and I’m enormously grateful for. Frank Castle, the place where he’s at and the journey where he’s at, is something that I bought into wholeheartedly. He will always have a place in my heart and I will always be very protective of him and that project.”

Bernthal’s breakout role came as Shane in The Walking Dead, with his gruff demeanor, intimidating presence, and subtle charm earning him the coveted role of Castle. The character resonated so strongly with audiences that he earned his own spinoff series, which earned two seasons on the streaming service.

Before debuting in a TV series, The Punisher earned three feature films, all of which succeeded in conveying certain aspects of the character while failing to depict other core components. According to Bernthal, he isn’t holding out hope that a new project could revive the character, but emphasizes that it’s more important that any such project honors the character’s legacy rather than moving forward more quickly.

“For me, with Frank, it’s really not whether we do it again or not, or whether I play him again or not, it’s about doing it right,” the actor confessed. “I just care so much about getting him right, and that’s kind of where it begins and ends with me. I just give want to give the folks whom he means so much to the Frank Castle that they deserve. That’s sort of where I’m at with it. I love Frank. I always have, I always will.”

Both seasons of The Punisher are now streaming on Netflix.

