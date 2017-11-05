New ‘The Punisher’ Teaser Released By Netflix

Marvel’s The Punisher is set to hit Netflix in just a few more weeks and a new teaser for the upcoming Daredevil spinoff is giving fans a taste of just how far Frank Castle will go.

The latest promo was posted by the show’s official Twitter account last week and while it’s brief, it reveals the lack of empathy Castle will have when it comes to his enemies in the upcoming Netflix series. You can check out the clip below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the promo, Castle’s target tries to plead for mercy by talking about his family. However, no one had mercy for Castle and his family so the man’s pleas have no effect. As the tweet says, The Punisher had a family once. He doesn’t now and the Punisher will exact his justice by any means necessary, please for mercy will be denied.

The brutal nature of Castle and his quest for justice and truth is something that fans feared would undergo changes in light of last month’s tragic shooting in Las Vegas. The incident, which resulted in the deaths of nearly 60 people. delayed the debut of the highly anticipated Netflix series, which led some to wonder if elements of the series would be changed or softened in the wake of the tragedy. However, Marvel Television president Jeph Loeb recently told Inverse that no changes have been made to the Netflix series, even though it heavily features gun violence throughout.

“This was a decision that we made specifically because it was a week after a horrible, horrible incident,” said Loeb. “It hasn’t changed the television series, the show is not predominantly about gun violence, and in fact it shows you the problems that occur in that world. But, to introduce that as close to what had happened.”

Marvel’s The Punisher will premiere on Netflix on November 17th.