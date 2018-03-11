‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Has Started Filming, First Photos Surface

The Punisher is back in action as the second season of the Marvel’s Netflix series begins filming.

Photos have surfaced from where star Jon Bernthal has returned to work playing Frank Castle. The Punisher is currently filming in the Bellmores in New York.

Take a look at the photos below.

The Punisher recently added three new members to the season two cast. Floriana Lima, who previously played Maggie Sawyer on The CW’s Supergirl, has been cast as Krista Dumont, “a smart, compassionate, and driven psychotherapist for military veterans.” Josh Stewart will play John Pilgrim, “a man whose calm exterior belies a ruthless interior. Despite having left behind a life of violence, circumstances will force him to use his old skills and bring him into Frank’s world.” Georgia Whigham will play Amy Bendix, a street-smart young grifter with a mysterious past.

“Josh, Floriana and Giorgia are all remarkable talents and we can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them in the second season of Marvel’s The Punisher,” said Jeph Loeb, Executive Producer and Head of Marvel Television, at the time the casting announcement was made.

“We are incredibly excited to have Josh, Floriana and Giorgia joining the cast of Marvel’s The Punisher and seeing them bring their talents to the next chapter in the Frank Castle story,” added Steve Lightfoot, Showrunner and Executive Producer.

The Punisher Season Two will also bring back Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah, and Jason R. Moore. Barnes’ return is particularly interesting for Marvel Comics fans since the conclusion of The Punisher Season One set the character up to fully become his villainous alter ego Jigsaw, the Punisher’s archenemy.

While Marvel and Netflix have not released any official plot details about The Punisher‘s second season, character descriptions have surfaced online suggesting that the show will take on the 2005 story arc “The Slavers.” The story was part of Garth Ennis’s run on Punisher MAX, Marvel Comics’ adults only Punisher series, and was drawn by Leandro Fernandez. Considered to be one of the best and arguably the darkest Punisher story ever, the tale sees Frank Castle taking on a slavery ring in his unending war on crime.

Marvel’s The Punisher Season Two does not have an official release date but is expected to premiere in 2019.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is now streaming on Netflix. Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two will be released on June 22nd. Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three is expected to be released in late 2018. Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two is expected to follow in 2019.

