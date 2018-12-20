‘The Punisher’s Jon Bernthal Broke His Hand, Was Knocked Unconscious While Filming Season 2

Jon Bernthal battled through multiple injuries when filming the upcoming sophomore season of Marvel-Netflix series The Punisher, where Bernthal stars as battered and bruised vigilante Frank Castle.

When speaking to Men's Health, Bernthal showed off a jagged scar on his right hand, just below the thumb.

"That's where I broke my hand on the first day of filming the first fight scene of the year for The Punisher 2," Bernthal said.

"I kept on fighting, and on day two I tore ligaments, then on day three I dislocated it and had to get emergency surgery."

Bernthal reported he was knocked unconscious during filming before revealing multiple scars running down his arms.

"Was it the smartest thing to keep fighting with a broken hand? Maybe not. Maybe I could have been out for a shorter time," Bernthal said.

"But I look at filming a scene like that the same way I look at a boxing match. I'm not gonna be the one to say I'm gonna walk away."

A six-month shoot took Bernthal away from his three children and weighed heavy on the actor, who drew on that pain when playing Castle — a gun-toting crime-fighter who wages a one man war on criminals to avenge his murdered family.

"I know there's a ticking clock on this career, and one day the phone is gonna stop ringing," he said.

"Above all, I have a responsibility to take care of my family, but it's hard because it takes me away from the people I love. . . . If I'm going to be away from my kids, I want one day for them to look at it and say, 'Well, Dad was gone, but he was giving everything he had.'"

Marvel Entertainment Chief Creative Officer and The Punisher executive producer Joe Quesada told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con in July the follow-up season is "crazy stuff" and is "going to be exactly what fans want."

And of the often bloodied Bernthal, Quesada added, "Bernthal is Bernthal, man. He's a force of nature, the dude."

Netflix has yet to specify a premiere date for The Punisher Season Two, which will debut all episodes of its second season exclusively on the streaming service sometime in January.