‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Officially Announced

Marvel has officially announced a second season of The Punisher.

The Punisher was the sixth title and seventh overall season of Marvel characters on Netflix. Prior to the violent revenge tale, Netflix released two seasons of Daredevil, single seasons of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist, and the ensemble series The Defenders.

Marvel made the announcement of a second season of The Punisher with the tweet and video below.

Time to reload. “Marvel’s @ThePunisher” will return for Season 2 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/SHiDi1Nx3J — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 12, 2017

No word on when The Punisher will bring its second season to Netflix but if the marketing campaign for the Jon Bernthal-lead series follows the lead of its premiere season, fans probably won’t know for sure until a few weeks from release.

Bernthal first appeared as Frank Castle in Season 2 of Daredevil. He may or may not appear in other Netflix titles which will likely precede The Punisher Season 2, which will likely include the on-the-way second seasons of Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.

The Punisher Season 1 is available now on Netflix.