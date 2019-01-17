‘The Punisher’ Season 2 Set Video Features First Look at Jigsaw’s Return

Marvel Television and Netflix are hard at work on the new season of The Punisher, with filming underway on the second season. And a brand new set video gives fans their best look yet at the vigilante’s greatest foe.

Footage captured from the New York City production shows a shootout between Frank Castle and his former friend Billy Russo, who is likely to adopt the moniker Jigsaw in the new season. Check it out in the video above.

The clip shows the Punisher and Jigsaw having a tense standoff amid gunfire, possibly teasing the first meeting between the two Special Forces operatives since their fateful clash at the end of The Punisher Season One.

In that battle, Frank Castle gets the upper hand on his old friend while fighting on a carousel, smashing Billy’s handsome face repeatedly into a glass mirror and dragging it back and forth, permanently disfiguring him.

The video doesn’t exactly show Billy’s new Jigsaw’d look, but it does give us our first glimpse at an epic action sequence the series is known for.

It looks like this is a continuation of the filming we saw last week, with series star Jon Bernthal running through a crowd in full Punisher costume, likely endangering the public to the criminals he’d love to brutally murder.

Bernthal will be reprising the role of Frank Castle for a third stint after first appearing in the second season of Daredevil. Now headlining his own series for a second slate of episodes, the series star has no delusions of potentially showing up in a Marvel Studios film down the line.

“For me, it’s not about — I have no aspirations or desire to do anything besides what I’m doing. I love this character, I believe in him, he’s in my bones, I feel honored to play him, and I want to keep playing him,” Bernthal said at ACE Comic Con in Arizona. “So in all honesty, there’s no part of me that says, ‘Oh, I hope I’m in the movies.’ It’s whatever it’ll be.”

We’ll see what the future holds for The Punisher as the second season is currently under way, with no word yet on when it will debut on Netflix.

The first season of The Punisher is now available on the streaming platform.