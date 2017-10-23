New ‘The Punisher’ Synopsis Released

A new synopsis for Marvel’s The Punisher confirmed that Frank Castle will unravel a conspiracy that involves much more than just criminals.

Marvel and Netflix released a teaser and key art for The Punisher earlier today suggesting that a conspiracy would be uncovered in the new series. The new synopsis confirms that the conspiracy will be the at the core the show’s first season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the synopsis:

“After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.”

Those who watched the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil, where Jon Bernthal debuted as Frank Castle, will know that a government operation intent on bringing down the drug lord known as Blacksmith cost Frank Castle his family. Castle later discovered that Blacksmith was his commanding officer from the Marine Corps. It should be no surprise then that Frank may have developed a healthy distrust of the government and the military.

The Punisher is said to have a military component, and that component seems to be tied to the Punisher’s new mission. We also know that the series will give us a glimpse at Castle’s time in the military in the form of a flashback sequence.

Marvel and Netflix released a previous teaser that introduced much of the show’s supporting cast, but only left a cryptic hint about the premiere date. The Punisher Twitter account also tweeted out a series of 13 messages in Morse code, once again emphasizing Castle’s military history, that appears to be the titles of the 13 episodes in the show’s first season.

Marvel and Netflix still have not revealed the official release date for The Punisher, but it is expected to begin streaming sometime this fall.